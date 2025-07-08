374 AMXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, left, 374th Maintenance Group commander, hands Maj. Michael Mauro, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)