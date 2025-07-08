U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, left, 374th Maintenance Group commander, hands Maj. Michael Mauro, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9172086
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-GS842-1033
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AMXS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.