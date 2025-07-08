Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AMXS Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    374 AMXS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, left, 374th Maintenance Group commander, hands thea squadron guidon to Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    VIRIN: 250626-F-GS842-1075
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
