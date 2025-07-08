374 AMXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, left, 374th Maintenance Group commander, hands thea squadron guidon to Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)