374 AMXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mitchell Przybocki, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to members of the 374 AMXS during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)