U.S. Air Force Airmen disembark and unload from an E-3 Sentry ahead of their support to exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. Misawa AB is part of more than 25 locations participating in REFORPAC, which tests how U.S. forces operate across wide distances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9172073
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-KM882-1144
|Resolution:
|5011x3334
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.