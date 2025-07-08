Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen disembark and unload from an E-3 Sentry ahead of their support to exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. Misawa AB is part of more than 25 locations participating in REFORPAC, which tests how U.S. forces operate across wide distances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)