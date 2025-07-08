Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen disembark and unload from an E-3 Sentry ahead of their support to exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC will test and improve its ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and maintain mission readiness in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9172070
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-KM882-1130
|Resolution:
|5192x3454
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
