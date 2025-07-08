Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry lands in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. REFORPAC is the largest-ever Air Force contingency-response exercise in the Pacific and is a significant demonstration of multilateral cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)