    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry lands in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. REFORPAC is the largest-ever Air Force contingency-response exercise in the Pacific and is a significant demonstration of multilateral cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9172072
    VIRIN: 250711-F-KM882-1038
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

