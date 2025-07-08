Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry awaits to be unloaded ahead of its support to exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo- Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)