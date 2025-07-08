Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry awaits to be unloaded ahead of its support to exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 9th, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s participation in REFORPAC demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo- Pacific, and the ability to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9172069
    VIRIN: 250711-F-KM882-1076
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25
    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25
    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25
    Rolling In: Airmen Arrive at Misawa in Support of REFORPAC 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download