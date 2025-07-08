V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a beach landing during a boat raid course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9171844
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-BY711-1284
|Resolution:
|4343x6515
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
