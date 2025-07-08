Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Shaw, an intelligence specialist with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, launches a Skydio drone during a boat raid course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 26, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9171841
    VIRIN: 250626-M-BY711-1282
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 48.2 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course
    V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    warfighting
    EOTG
    boat raids
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download