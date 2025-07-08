U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alan Bond, a platoon commander with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a rehearsal of concepts walk during a boat raid course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 19:48
|Photo ID:
|9171839
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-BY711-1240
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.