V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Reuschel, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, preps his gear during a boat raid course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)