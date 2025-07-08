U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Araujo, an automotive maintenance technician, and Lance Cpl. Aiden Landry, an ammunition specialist, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct barrel change drills on an M240B machine gun during a boat raid course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. Araujo is a native of Texas and Landry is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9171843
|VIRIN:
|250623-M-BY711-1113
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V31 conducts EOTG Boat Raid Course [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.