Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

Participants of annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. pose for a group photo. Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu, Pittsburgh MEPS commander, and Army Capt. Nate Wilson participated in the charity bike ride, raising more than $2,300 for local veterans.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9171290
|VIRIN:
|250702-D-E7460-1165
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|132.3 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
