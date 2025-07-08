Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride [Image 4 of 4]

    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Participants of annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. pose for a group photo. Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu, Pittsburgh MEPS commander, and Army Capt. Nate Wilson participated in the charity bike ride, raising more than $2,300 for local veterans.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9171290
    VIRIN: 250702-D-E7460-1165
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 132.3 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
