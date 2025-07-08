Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Capt. Nate Wilson (left), Pittsburgh MEPS operations officer, and Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu (right), Pittsburgh MEPS commander, participate in a charity bike ride to support veterans. Bonsu and Wilson participated in the annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. raising more than $2,300 for local veterans.