Army Capt. Nate Wilson (left), Pittsburgh MEPS operations officer, and Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu (right), Pittsburgh MEPS commander, participate in a charity bike ride to support veterans. Bonsu and Wilson participated in the annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. raising more than $2,300 for local veterans.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9171289
|VIRIN:
|250702-D-E7460-1164
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|177.26 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride
