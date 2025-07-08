Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

Courtesy Photo | Participants of annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants of annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. pose for a group photo. Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu, Pittsburgh MEPS commander, and Army Capt. Nate Wilson participated in the charity bike ride, raising more than $2,300 for local veterans. see less | View Image Page

For Pittsburgh Military Entrance Processing Station commander Amy Maj. Amaquah Bonsu and Operations Officer Army Capt. Nate Wilson, a 60-mile charity bike ride through the Great Allegheny Passage was more than a test of endurance—it was a commitment to community, leadership and support for fellow service members.

Bonsu and Wilson joined 18 other participants for the “60 Miles for Veterans” bike ride, an annual fundraiser benefiting the Veterans Leadership Program (VLP). The event raised more than $7,000 to support local veterans through services such as housing, wellness, career development and more.

The Pittsburgh MEPS team raised more than $2,300 to the total through outreach efforts that included social media, support from local VFW posts and personal fundraising pages shared among friends and family. Even a connection from Fargo MEPS, an operations officer Wilson met during a course at the U.S. Army’s Captains Career Course, helped in supporting the cause.

“It was rewarding but tiring,” said Bonsu, who trained for more than two months leading up to the ride. “There was a real sense of accomplishment when it was over.”

Bonsu emphasized the importance of leading by example for the Pittsburgh MEPS team.

“We’ve talked about this ride for months at the MEPS,” he said. “It was about pushing through hard times for a good cause. Our team saw us training and following through, and I think that really had an impact.”

Riders navigated the off-road gravel trails from Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Pittsburgh—an effort Bonsu described as both physically challenging and personally fulfilling.

“It was a great way to connect with the community and build relationships with outside organizations in the Pittsburgh area,” he said.

Wilson, who plans to continue participating in similar events, highlighted the power of networking during the ride. “We met a retired Marine colonel with 40 years of service who now wants to come speak to our applicants,” said Wilson. “And we connected with another Soldier working with VLP who might help us coordinate services in the future.”

Among the riders was a 76-year-old veteran, whose participation left a lasting impression.

“It was humbling to hear the stories of older veterans and how they’ve contributed to our country,” said Wilson. “Seeing them stay active and continue to serve in their own way was inspiring.”

Pittsburgh MEPS regularly partners with different organizations around the Pittsburgh area, including volunteering for monthly food drives. Their next event is scheduled at a local baseball stadium, where they hope to further support their recruiting partners and engage the public.

“We’re always looking for meaningful ways to support our mission and the military community,” said Bonsu.