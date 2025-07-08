Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

    PTTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Army Capt. Nate Wilson, Pittsburgh MEPS operations officer rides in a charity bike ride to support veterans. Pittsburgh MEPS personnel participated in the annual 60 Miles for Veterans charity bike ride in Connellsville, Pa. raising more than $2,300 for local veterans.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9171287
    VIRIN: 250702-D-E7460-1162
    Resolution: 514x800
    Size: 114.38 KB
    Location: PTTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride
    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride
    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride
    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pittsburgh MEPS Supports Veterans with 60-Mile Charity Bike Ride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download