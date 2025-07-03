Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Training Air Wing 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, enters the cockpit of a T-45C Goshawk attached to Training Air Wing (TW) 2 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, June 27, 2025. Koehler participated in a formation flight training event in support of a student naval aviator assigned to the "Redhawks" of Training Squadron (VT) 21, VT-21, one of 17 training squadrons led by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin)