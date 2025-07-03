Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Morgan Galvin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, congratulates newly winged Naval Aviators from Training Air Wing Two in a winging ceremony onboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV-16), June 27, 2025. A winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new Navy aviators receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 14:03
    Photo ID: 9166066
    VIRIN: 250521-N-KC201-1081
    Resolution: 6448x4299
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Flight School
    CNATRA
    Winging Ceremony
    Wings of Gold
    VT-21 Redhawks
    VT-22 Golden Eagles

