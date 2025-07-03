Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, congratulates newly winged Naval Aviators from Training Air Wing Two in a winging ceremony onboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV-16), June 27, 2025. A winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new Navy aviators receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin)