    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Training Air Wing 2 [Image 7 of 8]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Training Air Wing 2

    KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Melvin Fatimehin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, attends a flight maneuvering brief with Marine Corps aviator and instructor pilot, Lt. Col. Syed Rashid and student naval aviator Lt. j.g. Jackson Kaiser, assigned to "Redhawks" of Training Squadron (VT) 21, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, June 27, 2025. Koehler participated in a formation flight training event in support of a student naval aviator assigned to VT-21, one of 17 training squadrons led by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 14:03
    Photo ID: 9166071
    VIRIN: 250627-N-NM271-1033
    Resolution: 6576x4697
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US
