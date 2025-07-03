Adm. Stephen Koehler Visits Training Air Wing 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, attends a flight maneuvering brief with Marine Corps aviator and instructor pilot, Lt. Col. Syed Rashid and student naval aviator Lt. j.g. Jackson Kaiser, assigned to "Redhawks" of Training Squadron (VT) 21, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, June 27, 2025. Koehler participated in a formation flight training event in support of a student naval aviator assigned to VT-21, one of 17 training squadrons led by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin)