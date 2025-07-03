Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Morgan Galvin 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with the Corpus Christi Veterans Band following a winging ceremony onboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV-16), June 27, 2025. A winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new Navy aviators receive their Wings of Gold. A winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new naval aviators receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 14:03
    Photo ID: 9166067
    VIRIN: 250521-N-KC201-1096
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    This work, Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Morgan Galvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight School
    CNATRA
    Winging Ceremony
    Wings of Gold
    VT-21 Redhawks
    VT-22 Golden Eagles

