Adm. Stephen Koehler Attends Training Air Wing 2 Winging Ceremony

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is piped ashore following a Training Air Wing (TW) 2 winging ceremony, onboard decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV-16), June 27, 2025. A winging ceremony is a time-honored tradition where new naval aviators receive their Wings of Gold. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin)