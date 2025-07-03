Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

American Authors, an American rock band from New York, New York, rocks out with the crowd of Polish and American festival-goers during Freedom Fest 2025 at Powidz Lake in Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring Polish and American communities together through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos)