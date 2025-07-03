Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Polish Central Armed Forces Band based out of Torun, Poland, kick off Freedom Fest 2025 with a performance at Powidz Lake, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring Polish and American communities together through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos)