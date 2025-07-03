Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jasmine Henry, U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation special event coordinator, high-fives local children during Freedom Fest 2025 at Powidz Lake in Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by the U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring together the Polish and American communities through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos)