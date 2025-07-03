Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young festival-goer successfully sends a USO volunteer splashing into a dunk tank during Freedom Fest 2025 at Powidz Lake in Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring Polish and American communities together through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)