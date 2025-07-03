Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

    Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Freedom Fest 2025 master of ceremonies Lukasz Hennessy gets the party going through dance with local children at Powidz Lake in Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring Polish and American communities together through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9165950
    VIRIN: 250704-A-XC677-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025, by SFC Katie Mazos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    target news europe
    USAG Poland
    Stronger Together
    FreedomFest2025

