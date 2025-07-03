Let Freedom Ring: Polish-American Freedom Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Freedom Fest 2025 master of ceremonies Lukasz Hennessy gets the party going through dance with local children at Powidz Lake in Powidz, Poland, July 4, 2025. Launched in 2024 by U.S. Army Garrison Poland, Freedom Fest was created to bring Polish and American communities together through shared celebration and cultural exchange, demonstrating the garrison’s commitment to unity and morale. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Mazos)