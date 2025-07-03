U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, monitors equipment levels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 17, 2025. Airmen use the pump to move fuel between bladders, supporting flexible and responsive fuel management in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9165922
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-NI494-1606
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.