386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, monitors equipment levels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May. 17, 2025. Airmen use the pump to move fuel between bladders, supporting flexible and responsive fuel management in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)