386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Claar, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron facilities NCO in charge, prepares a fuel line to be connected within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. The storage bladder is a flexible, collapsible tank designed to hold large quantities of fuel in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)