    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 3 of 5]

    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Claar, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron facilities NCO in charge, prepares a fuel line to be connected within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. The storage bladder is a flexible, collapsible tank designed to hold large quantities of fuel in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9165920
    VIRIN: 250517-F-MC101-1285
    Resolution: 3906x2609
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Fuel

