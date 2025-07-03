386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen lift a fuel hose within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. The hose fills a 210,000-gallon fuel bladder, enabling the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to project combat power as the regional Theater Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)