U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, monitors equipment levels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. After conducting a leak check, Airmen filled a newly placed fuel storage bladder with 40,000 gallons of fuel to support mission readiness across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9165918
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-MC101-1018
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.