386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, monitors equipment levels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. After conducting a leak check, Airmen filled a newly placed fuel storage bladder with 40,000 gallons of fuel to support mission readiness across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)