386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, left 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, and Master Sgt. Michael Claar, 386th ELRS facilities NCO in charge, secure and tighten two fuel lines within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. This connection facilitates the transfer of fuel between storage bladders, supporting effective management of fuel distribution to meet operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
