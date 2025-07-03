Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Park, left 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities supervisor, and Master Sgt. Michael Claar, 386th ELRS facilities NCO in charge, secure and tighten two fuel lines within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 17, 2025. This connection facilitates the transfer of fuel between storage bladders, supporting effective management of fuel distribution to meet operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9165919
    VIRIN: 250517-F-MC101-1269
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change
    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change
    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change
    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change
    386th ELRS Fuels Bladder Change

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Fuel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download