    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 5 of 5]

    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Polish attendees and Freedom Fest workers dance while enjoying Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The celebration encouraged connection, unity, and fun through shared music, food, and cultural interaction. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    This work, Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 5 of 5], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

