Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

Polish attendees and Freedom Fest workers dance while enjoying Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The celebration encouraged connection, unity, and fun through shared music, food, and cultural interaction. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)