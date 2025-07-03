Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chase, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, welcomes attendees during the opening ceremony of Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The event offered a stage for remarks from garrison leadership and Polish civic leaders before kicking off the day’s performances and festivities. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9165676
    VIRIN: 250704-A-PO583-1226
    Resolution: 2200x3300
    Size: 780.39 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 5 of 5], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz
    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz
    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz
    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz
    Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    USAGPoland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download