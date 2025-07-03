Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chase, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, welcomes attendees during the opening ceremony of Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The event offered a stage for remarks from garrison leadership and Polish civic leaders before kicking off the day’s performances and festivities. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)