Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A boy sporting American-flag sunglasses takes in the sights of Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The event celebrated U.S. Independence Day while creating shared memories for both U.S. military families and Polish community members. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)