Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz

A mother and her daughter enjoy a frozen treat during Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The family-friendly event featured cultural exchange, live entertainment, and activities designed to strengthen Polish-American community ties. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)