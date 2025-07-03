250704-A-PO583-1114 – U.S Army Poland’s Liz Dailey, the Army Community Service Division Chief, hands out red, white, and blue sunglasses to a child during Freedom Fest on July 4, 2025, at Powidz Lake, Poland. The event brought together American Soldiers and Polish residents for a day of music, food, and fireworks in celebration of U.S. Independence Day. This is the second annual Polish-American Freedom Fest held in Powidz, celebrating the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local Polish community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9165677
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-PO583-1114
|Resolution:
|2357x3300
|Size:
|907.86 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red, White, and You: Polish-American Freedom Fest Rocks Powidz [Image 5 of 5], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.