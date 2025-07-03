Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Retires After 37 Years of Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Retires After 37 Years of Service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2011

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    Defense.gov         

    Robert D. Ward, right, shakes hands with Terry Mitchell, audiovisual division chief for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, during Ward's retirement celebration at the Pentagon, Dec. 28, 2011. Ward served as an official photographer to defense secretaries and deputy secretaries since 1974. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9149871
    VIRIN: 111228-D-NI589-1400
    Resolution: 3916x2430
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longtime Pentagon Photographer Retires After 37 Years of Service [Image 4 of 4], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Robert D. Ward Retires After Over 40 Years of Service
    Panetta Meets with Defense Policy Board at Pentagon
    Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting
    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Retires After 37 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photographer Documented Defense Secretaries for Decades

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download