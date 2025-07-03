Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department photographer Robert D. Ward shoots photos of attendees before the start of a Defense Policy Board meeting with Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta at the Pentagon, Nov.29, 2011. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9149870
    VIRIN: 111229-D-D0439-8168
    Resolution: 3823x2304
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Robert D. Ward Retires After Over 40 Years of Service
    Panetta Meets with Defense Policy Board at Pentagon
    Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting
    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Retires After 37 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photographer Documented Defense Secretaries for Decades

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download