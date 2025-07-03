Defense Department photographer Robert D. Ward shoots photos of attendees before the start of a Defense Policy Board meeting with Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta at the Pentagon, Nov.29, 2011. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9149870
|VIRIN:
|111229-D-D0439-8168
|Resolution:
|3823x2304
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Department Photographer Captures Attendees Before Pentagon Meeting [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photographer Documented Defense Secretaries for Decades
No keywords found.