Robert D. Ward, official photographer to the secretary of defense, retired Dec. 30, 2011, after more than four decades of service. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9149868
|VIRIN:
|111228-D-NI589-1175
|Resolution:
|2835x2564
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Longtime Pentagon Photographer Robert D. Ward Retires After Over 40 Years of Service [Image 4 of 4], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photographer Documented Defense Secretaries for Decades
No keywords found.