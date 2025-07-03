Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Robert D. Ward Retires After Over 40 Years of Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Longtime Pentagon Photographer Robert D. Ward Retires After Over 40 Years of Service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2011

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    Defense.gov         

    Robert D. Ward, official photographer to the secretary of defense, retired Dec. 30, 2011, after more than four decades of service. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett

    Date Taken: 12.29.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9149868
    VIRIN: 111228-D-NI589-1175
    Resolution: 2835x2564
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
