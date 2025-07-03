Defense Department photographer Robert D. Ward, center, takes photos of Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, right, as he meets with the Defense Policy Board at the Pentagon, Nov.29, 2011. DOD photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9149869
|VIRIN:
|111222-D-D0439-1705
|Resolution:
|3653x2664
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panetta Meets with Defense Policy Board at Pentagon [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photographer Documented Defense Secretaries for Decades
No keywords found.