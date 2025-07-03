Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peyton Manning Signs Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Guest Book on USO Tour [Image 5 of 5]

    02.27.2013

    Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning signs the guest book at the Pentagon's 9-11 memorial as Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen looks on Feb. 25, 2013. The pair are part of the USO Spring Tour to visit overseas U.S. troops hosted by Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Mary. The team of professional athletes, performers, cheerleaders and a coach began the week-long tour at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh

    Date Taken: 02.27.2013
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:19
    VIRIN: 130227-D-D0439-4223
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
