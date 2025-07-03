Peyton Manning Signs Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Guest Book on USO Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning signs the guest book at the Pentagon's 9-11 memorial as Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen looks on Feb. 25, 2013. The pair are part of the USO Spring Tour to visit overseas U.S. troops hosted by Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Mary. The team of professional athletes, performers, cheerleaders and a coach began the week-long tour at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh