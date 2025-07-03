Peyton Manning Visits Wounded Troops at Walter Reed Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning signs a football for a fan at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., talks with service members, Feb. 25, 2013. The pair visited the hospital as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit hosted by Winnefeld and his wife, Mary. The team of professional athletes, performers, cheerleaders and a coach began the week-long tour at Walter Reed before taking off for several overseas stops. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh