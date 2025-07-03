Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson Visits Naval Air Station Rota in Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson examines the explosive ordnance disposal hanger at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2013, as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit tour that began Feb. 25 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Jackson is one of the nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders travelling with Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh