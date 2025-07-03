Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson Visits Naval Air Station Rota in Spain [Image 4 of 5]

    Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson Visits Naval Air Station Rota in Spain

    02.27.2013

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson examines the explosive ordnance disposal hanger at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2013, as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit tour that began Feb. 25 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Jackson is one of the nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders travelling with Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh

    Date Taken: 02.27.2013
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 9148662
    VIRIN: 130227-D-D0439-9658
    Resolution: 1800x2712
    Size: 779.17 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

