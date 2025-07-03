Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs Visits Wounded Troops, Meets with American Idol Stars [Image 2 of 5]

    Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs Visits Wounded Troops, Meets with American Idol Stars

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2013

    Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with American Idol stars Ace Young and Diana Degarmo outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Feb. 25, 2013, after meeting with service members and signing autographs. Winnefeld, his wife, Mary, and nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders are traveling to several countries along with a visit to a deployed aircraft carrier as part of his USO Spring Troop Visit. The first stop was a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh

    Date Taken: 02.27.2013
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:19
    VIRIN: 130227-D-D0439-4603
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
