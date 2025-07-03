Curt Schilling Honors Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians in Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World Series-winning pitcher Curt Schilling talks with a military family on Feb. 26, 2013, at Naval Air Facility Rota, Spain, after Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, decorated three U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians with medals they earned during a recent deployment to Afghanistan. Schilling and nine other professional athletes, American Idol performers, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and an NFL coach are travelling with the admiral and his wife, Mary, as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit that began Feb 25, 2013. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh