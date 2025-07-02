U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derick Sherrod, left, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen Kumal Gulec, right, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, stand at the position of attention while a distinguished visitor departs Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Thomas Barrack, visited Incirlik Air Base for the first time, during his visit he received a mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their support to the mission; emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
