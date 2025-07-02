Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derick Sherrod, left, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen Kumal Gulec, right, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, stand at the position of attention while a distinguished visitor departs Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Thomas Barrack, visited Incirlik Air Base for the first time, during his visit he received a mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their support to the mission; emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9146545
    VIRIN: 250701-F-AF202-1527
    Resolution: 5966x3356
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. State Deparment
    Ambassador Thomas Barrack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download