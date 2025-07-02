Ambassador Thomas Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, shakes hands with Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Kemal Gulec, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, after a distinguished visitor tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. On his first visit to Incirlik Air Base, Barrack received a wing mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their support to the mission, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9146546
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-AF202-1470
|Resolution:
|3979x2647
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base
No keywords found.