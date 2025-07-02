U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ambassador Thomas Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander during a distinguished visitor tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. On his first visit to Incirlik Air Base, Barrack received a wing mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their support to the mission, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)