U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

Ambassador to Türkiye, is greeted by 39th Air Base Wing leadership and embassy personnel during a distinguished visitor tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. On his first visit to Incirlik Air Base, Barrack received a wing mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their support to the mission, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)