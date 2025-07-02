Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador Barrack Makes First Visit to Incirlik Air Base

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders | Ambassador to Türkiye, is greeted by 39th Air Base Wing leadership and embassy...... read more read more

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.03.2025

    Story by Capt. Charles Rivezzo 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Thomas Barrack, visited Incirlik Air Base for the first time, July 1, 2025, meeting with leaders, service members, and civilians from the 39th Air Base Wing.

    During his visit, Ambassador Barrack received a mission brief, toured key areas of the installation, and recognized U.S. personnel for their outstanding support to the U.S. Mission in Türkiye. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between U.S. and Turkish counterparts in advancing regional stability.

    As the senior U.S. diplomat in Türkiye, Ambassador Barrack underscored the importance of strong coordination between defense and diplomatic efforts across the region.

    The 39th ABW, hosted by the Turkish Air Force’s 10th Main Jet Base Command, continues to deliver ready, reliable, and responsive support to U.S. and NATO operations.

